Seminole State women improve to 7-1
SEMINOLE — The Seminole State women swept a 6-2, 15-0 doubleheader from Seward County Community College Tuesday.
In the opener, Evy Aud pitched a route-going five-hitter. Aud whiffed six, didn’t give up a walk and allowed only one earned run.
Seminole State (7-1) combined six hits with five Seward errors.
Bobbi Leitha cracked a three-run home run and London Lewis posted a run-scoring double. Seminole State was up just 2-0 when it tacked on four runs in the fourth.
Shea Moreno stole two bases.
The Trojans outhit the visitors 19-2 in the second game as Cydeny DeLeon, Taylor Rowley and Tatum Winters homered.
DeLeon, who also tripled, joined Moreno in the three-hit category.
Eleven Seminole State players had at least one hit with Maebree Robertson, Payton Compton, Winters and Rowley having two apiece. Rowley drove in three runs.
Julie Kennedy added a double.