Seminole State women improve to 7-1

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — The Seminole State women swept a 6-2, 15-0 doubleheader from Seward County Community College Tuesday.

In the opener, Evy Aud pitched a route-going five-hitter. Aud whiffed six, didn’t give up a walk and allowed only one earned run.

Seminole State (7-1) combined six hits with five Seward errors.

Bobbi Leitha cracked a three-run home run and London Lewis posted a run-scoring double. Seminole State was up just 2-0 when it tacked on four runs in the fourth.

Shea Moreno stole two bases.

The Trojans outhit the visitors 19-2 in the second game as Cydeny DeLeon, Taylor Rowley and Tatum Winters homered.

DeLeon, who also tripled, joined Moreno in the three-hit category.

Eleven Seminole State players had at least one hit with Maebree Robertson, Payton Compton, Winters and Rowley having two apiece. Rowley drove in three runs.

Julie Kennedy added a double.