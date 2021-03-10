Seminole swept on road
Fred Fehr
Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK
KINGFISHER — Seminole dropped both ends of a Tuesday doubleheader to Kingfisher, 10-0 and 6-0.
In the five-inning opener, Kingfisher collected 14 hits while limiting Seminole to two singles, both by Jaxon Smith.
Kingfisher collected two home runs, a triple and three doubles.
In the nightcap, both teams had four hits but Kingfisher was the recipient of eight walks. Seminole didn’t draw a base on balls.
Jake Harvey, Bryce Marshall, Jace Johnson and Chase Connor singled for Seminole.