Visiting Cushing leads from outset

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER — Cushing never trailed Tuesday as it inflicted a 12-2 run-rule defeat on Meeker.

The game went five innings.

Meeker scored single runs in the first and third innings as Katy Buxton and Icle Brewer had an RBI apiece.

Katlin Alford headed Meeker’s eight-hit attack with three singles in three official plate appearances.

Cushing scored twice in the first, four times in the third and six times in the fifth.

Buxton had two singles.

Seven of Cushing’s runs were credited as unearned as Meeker had two errors.

Callie Sellers and Alford scored for Meeker.

Meeker, 1-3, travels to McLoud Thursday for a 4:30 game. The Lady Bulldogs are also scheduled to entertain Varnum at 4:30 Friday.