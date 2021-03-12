Asher prevails to stay unbeaten

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER — Down 4-3 to Prague entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Asher’s baseballers tallied three runs and went on to pin a 6-4 loss on the Red Devils Thursday.

Senior right-hander Tahlan Hamilton, Asher’s third pitcher of the day, earned the victory after allowing two runs and four hits in a four-inning stint. Hamilton, who fanned five and walked one, didn’t surrender a run the final three innings.

Asher (5-0) compiled seven hits to six for the visitors. Conner Thompson went 3-for-3, all singles, while Trent Smith notched two hits, including a double.

Smith scored twice and Ryan Reeser crossed home plate three times. Devon Lamb of Asher was credited with driving in a game-high three runs.

For Prague (1-3), Brayden Davis posted a triple and drove in two runs. Aiden Auld chipped in two singles, scored twice and had an RBI.

Prague starter Cade Anderson, who suffered the loss, gave up six runs in five innings but four of the runs were unearned as the result of four errors.

Dayton Fowler, who started on the mound for Asher, went the first 2 1/3 innings. Thompson went 2/3 of an inning before giving way to Hamilton.

On Saturday, Asher will travel to Spiro to challenge Wister at 1 p.m. and Spiro at 3 p.m.