Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bethel saw its record drop to 2-4 Thursday with an 8-0 setback to Bishop McGuinness.

Bethel leadoff hitter RJ Morris and five-hole hitter Laco Andujo doubled.

John Gordon, who started on the mound for Bethel, gave up two runs (one earned) in three innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Morris, in two innings of work, also gave up two runs (one earned). Morris didn’t walk a batter and fanned four.