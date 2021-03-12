Byng records 16-0 shutout of Tecumseh

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — Byng required just 4 ½ innings to knock off Tecumseh 16-0 Thursday.

The Pirates scored in all four innings — four runs in the first and third innings, three runs in the second and five in the fourth.

Tecumseh was outhit 13-3. The Savages (1-4) also committed four errors to none for Byng.

Singling for the Savages were Hayden Coker, Bryson Smith and Colby Brown.

Tecumseh is slated to play Saturday at Seminole against Seminole (1 p.m.) and North Rock Creek (5 p.m.).