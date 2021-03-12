Chandler drops two contests

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MOORE - The Lady Lions of Chandler dropped two games to higher-classification foes Thursday — 17-2 to Southmoore and 12-1 to Moore.

Against Southmoore, Grace Haas and Kashlynn Vega doubled as Chandler (1-2) posted five hits in the three-inning run-rule game.

Southmoore accounted for 18 hits, including two home runs and four doubles.

Kali Beall and Haas accounted for Chandler’s runs.

In the second game, Moore outhit Chandler 18-4 in a six-inning matchup.

Grace Hulsey of Chandler singled and walked.

Moore’s hurler walked one batter. Moore was charged with just one error.