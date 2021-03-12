Prague has 1-3 tourney day

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HASKELL - Prague ripped Owasso’s JV squad 11-1 Thursday for its only win in a four-game outing at the Haskell Tournament.

Prague outhit Owasso 16-5 with Brooke Stanley leading the way with two home runs, four runs batted in and three runs scored.

Emma Williams tripled while Kinsey Rice doubled. Tessa Cooper added three singles while Julia Notangel, Lexsey Trevizo and Kailey Rich all singled twice.

Winning pitcher Kennedi Watkins permitted five hits and walked one.

Prague suffered tournament losses Thursday to Bixby (15-3), Cushing (14-7) and Holdenville (20-4).

Demi Manning homered, doubled and drove in four runs against Cushing. then homered against Holdenville. Notangel doubled against Cushing.

Opposite Bixby, Cooper tripled while Notangel and Kinsey Rice doubled.

Prague went to 3-3.