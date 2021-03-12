Seminole State splits softball twin bill

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TONKAWA — Seminole State’s softballers, after losing 6-3 to Northern Oklahoma, riddled the hosts 22-1 in Thursday’s nightcap.

Seminole State outhit Northern 22-4 in the second game. The visitors received a 5-of-5 hitting performance by Shea Moreno with a home run, double, six runs batted in and three runs scored.

Also homering for Seminole State were Kennedy Holderread and Taylor Rowley.

Recording doubles were Ashlynn Bruce and Cydeny DeLeon.

Delanie Manning and Rowley finished with three hits each. Both drove in four runs. DeLeon drove in three runs.

The game was called after five innings.

Julia Kennedy, who started on the mound, permitted two hits and one run in three innings. She fanned two and walked two.

Manning, who went the final two innings, gave up two hits and fanned one.

In the opener, Northern held a 6-0 lead before Seminole State tallied three runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Maebree Robertson headed Seminole State’s seven-hit attack, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and two runs batted in.

Rowley had a run-scoring double.