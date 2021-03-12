Seminole upends Wetumka

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — The Chieftains of Seminole combined four hits with eight walks and a hit batsman to bombard Wetumka 12-0 in three innings Thursday.

Doubling for the Chieftains (2-4) were DJ Citizen, Bronc Johnson and Jaxon Smith.

Victorious pitching starter Bryce Marshall, who went 2 2/3 innings, allowed two hits, whiffed six and didn’t issue a walk. Johnson retired the last batter on three pitches

Seminole was scheduled to play two games against Wewoka Friday, then take on Tecumseh at 10 a.m. Saturday.