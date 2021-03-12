Tecumseh softballers earn first win

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MOORE — Behind a 17-hit attack, Tecumseh’s softballers recorded six home runs to blast Elgin 16-0 and earn their first victory of the season Thursday.

Harley Sturm and Lacy Howell smashed two round-trippers each while Bristin Hayes and Lauren Taylor had a homer apiece.

The game went just three innings.

Howell joined Taylor Gage and Serenity Jacoway in the three-hit category with Jacoway doubling.

Cadence Oliver was credited with four runs batted in. Harley Sturm, Howell and Gage all had three runs batted in.

Leadoff hitter Ayzia Shirey tripled.

In its second test of the day, Tecumseh fell 13-10 to Mustang. The difference came in the error department. The Savages committed three errors, leading to six unearned runs. Mustang was errorless.

Tecumseh (1-2) registered 15 hits with six home runs — two by Howell and Shirey and one by Hayes and Sturm.

Shirey collected three hits. Taylor, Howell, Hayes, Gage and Jacoway posted two hits.