Trojans sweep home baseball doubleheader

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — The Trojans of Seminole State swept a doubleheader from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Thursday, 10-1 and 13-10.

NEO was limited to three hits in the opener as starter Brett Russell registered 13 strikeouts and walked two in six innings. Gage Fuller didn’t allow a hit and fanned two in one inning of relief.

Seminole State gathered 10 hits as Seth Hopkins and Brock Rodden each homered and doubled. Rodden went 3-for-4.

Ty Van Meter added two doubles while Brett Cobb drove in three runs.

In the nightcap, the Trojans trailed 8-6 before putting up a 4-spot in the sixth, then adding three runs in the eighth.

Seminole State collected nine hits, including two home runs, four runs and four runs batted in by Taylen Tredaway.

Rodden added another home run as the Trojans improved to 14-5.

Conner Womack had two singles.