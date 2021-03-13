Bethel beats Prague, falls to Chandler

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES – The Bethel Wildcats received a 3-for-3 performance from the plate by RJ Morris in earning a 12-4 decision over the Prague Red Devils in five innings Friday.

Later in the day, Chandler claimed a 7-3 decision over Bethel.

Bethel 12, Prague 4 (five innings)

Bethel totaled eight hits as Mason Konkler, who went 1-for-2 with two walks, and Reece Cheatham drove in a pair of runs while Daxton Roberts picked up one RBI in going 1-for-1 with a pair of walks.

Connor Anthony (1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk) and Laco Andujo (1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk) rounded out the Wildcat offense.

Cheatham, who doubled once, got the pitching win in relief of the starter Morris. Cheatham worked the final 1 1/3 innings and allowed no hits and no walks while striking out a pair.

Trip Davis was 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored for Prague while teammate Connor Davis went 1-for-2 with one RBI and a walk.

Trip Davis took the pitching loss.

Chandler 7, Bethel 3

The Wildcats outhit Chandler 8-6, but couldn't overcome six errors as the Lions cruised to the win.

John Gordon finished 2-for-4 from the plate while Cheatham was 1-for-3 with one RBI for Bethel. Konkler also scored a run in a 1-for-3 effort for the Wildcats.

The Lions were up 3-1 before adding three more scores in the top of the sixth to pad the advantage.

Bethel countered with two in the bottom of the sixth but could get no closer.