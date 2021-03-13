Chandler drops games to Mustang, Moore

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MOORE – The Chandler Lady Lions dropped both games Friday to Mustang 12-6 and Moore 11-0 in the Southmoore Tournament.

Mustang 12, Chandler 6

A solo-homer from Jaelyn Robertson, among eight hits, weren't enough for Chandler.

Mustang racked up 15 hits.

Alexysa Schevetto, who was 1-for-3, knocked in two runs while Mia Callegan (1-for-3) and Grace Haas each recorded one RBI.

Kashlyn Vega (1-for-3) scored twice and Charlee Hicks (1-for-3) scored one run.

Hannah Edmonds took the pitching loss.

Moore 11, Chandler 0

Moore compiled 13 hits and limited Chandler to four in a battle of the Lady Lions.

Robertson (1-for-1), Grace Hulsey (1-for-2), Kali Beal (1-for-2) and Haas (1-for-3) accounted for all of Chandler's hits.

Edmonds suffered the pitching loss.