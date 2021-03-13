Dale girls drop heartbreaker to Silo in semifinals

Keven Scrutchins

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY- Heartbreaker.

The Dale Lady Pirates' bid for the Class 2A state championship came up short Friday afternoon as they dropped a heartbreaking decision to the Silo Lady Rebels 49-48.

“This is a tough one,” said Dale head coach Eric Smith. “It was a great season and a great group of seniors - I love them all like they are my own.”

The Lady Pirates held the advantage through most of the game and took a 3-point lead of 48-45 with 1:28 remaining after two Brooklyn Rutland free throws. Dale held that lead for the next minute and looked to ice the game from the free-throw line in the final haf minute of play.

Senior Danyn Lang was fouled with 0:30 left, but came up just short on the attempt, opening the door for the Lady Rebels. Silo’s Tiani Ellison saw the opening and took full advantage. The sophomore post scored with :19 remaining, cutting the Lady Pirate lead to 48-47.

Silo called timeout, setting up the Dale in-bounds play, but the Silo defense stiffened and earned the five second call, giving the ball back to the Lady Rebels. Once again, Silo looked to the six-foot post for an answer and got it. Ellison found an opening in the Dale interior and scored the go-ahead bucket with :15 left.

Silo led 49-48 then committed a foul on the Dale end of the court, sending Faith Wright to the line with 0:09 on the Big House clock. Wright’s attempt bounced out and a mad scramble ensued, with Dale coming up empty.

“You have to hit free throws,” said Smith. The two empty front ends of the one-and-ones proved costly for the Lady Pirates.

Dale opened the game on a 7-0 run and took a 16-8 lead after the first quarter. Mackenzie Gill. Makenzy Herman and Rutland each hit one trey in the first to help open up the advantage. Dale held on in the second quarter and took a 25-24 advantage into intermission.

The battle continued into the second half and Gill kept up a sharpshooting hand, hitting two more bombs in the third. Dale kept the slim 38-36 lead heading into the fourth.

Silo out-shot the Lady Pirates in the contest, hitting 51% from the field while Dale shot a 48% pace. Silo’s Ellison led all scorers with 20 points and Bradi Harman added 14 for the Lady Rebels. Gill led Dale with 13 and Rutland netted 10. Dale completes the 2020-2021 campaign with a 22-4 record.