Meeker knocks off Varnum, McLoud in slow pitch

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER – Kaycee Babek collected four hits in as many appearances at the plate Friday as the Meeker Lady Bulldogs knocked off Varnum 10-4.

Babek doubled once, drove in two runs and scored twice as Meeker compiled 13 hits and took advantage of four Varnum errors.

Four other Lady Bulldogs had two hits each.

Callie Sellers went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored. Katlin Alford was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored, Icle Brewer finishes 2-for-4 with one RBI and Emmy Wilson ended up 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. Katy Buxton also knocked in a run.

Brewer scattered 10 hits and one walk as all four Lady Whippet runs were earned.

Meeker 13, McLoud 10 (Thursday)

The Lady Bulldogs racked up 23 hits as Wilson, Brewer, Alford and Sellers collected three each.

Wilson (3-for-4) knocked in two runs and scored once and Brewer (3-for-5) picked up one RBI and scored two runs. Alford and Sellers were each 3-for-5 and scored twice.

Five other Meeker players had two hits apiece as Savanna Nelson, Maleah Blankenship and Isabella Saaveda each drove home two runs while Tatum Pino and Babek each recorded one RBI.

Kennedy homered for McLoud while Boyer, Morgan and Lay had two hits each in a losing cause.