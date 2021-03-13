North Rock Creek drills Davenport 18-5

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DAVENPORT – Jayden Haney went 4-for-4 from the plate and Hannah Earlywine homered Friday as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars compiled 23 hits in ripping Davenport 18-5.

Haney doubled once, drove in three runs and scored three times as she was one of nine Lady Cougars to have multiple hits.

Earlwine was 3-for-3 with the homer, double, four runs batted in and three runs scored. Emily Abbott finished 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored and Katie Larson ended up 3-for-5 with a triple, double, one RBI and three runs scored.

Lydia VanAntwerp, Caty Baack, Tracelee Burdine, Haley Hacker and Jazzy Miles each collected two hits for the winners. VanAntwerp tripled, drove home three runs and scored twice. Baack and Burdine, who had one double, each drove in two runs runs and Hacker doubled and picked up one RBI.