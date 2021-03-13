Seminole swats Sasakwa, 14-4

Brian Johnson

SEMINOLE – After spotting Sasakwa a 2-0 lead, the Seminole Chieftains scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 14-4 rout of the Vikings in 3 ½ innings on Friday.

Seminole pounded out 10 hits as Jake Harvey led the way with a 2-for-3 outing with a pair of runs scored.

Vcake Wassana (1-for-3) and Turner Morgan (1-for-2) each drove home two runs while Easton Wurtz (1-for-1 with a triple and three walks), Isaac Bighead (1-for-1) and Jace Johnson (1-for-2) knocked in one run apiece.

Bryce Marshall also hit a double and scored three times in a 1-for-1 outing. He also drew a pair of walks.

Bighead picked up the pitching victory after going 3 1/3 innings. He surrendered three hits and three walks while striking out seven. Johnson worked the final 2/3 of an inning.

After scoring nine in the first, the Chieftains scored three more times in the second and added two more scores in the third.

Sasakwa scored its other two runs in the second.