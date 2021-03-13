Tecumseh tops Moore, falls to Southmoore

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MOORE – Lauren Taylor slammed a two-run homer in the third inning as four Tecumseh players had multiple hits in the Lady Savages' 10-8 victory over the Moore Lady Lions on Friday in the Southmoore Tournament.

Earlier in the day, host Southmoore trounced Tecumseh 18-3 in four innings.

Tecumseh 10, Moore 8

The Lady Savages survived a four-run sixth by the Lady Lions.

Tecumseh's two-run fifth was enough to keep Tecumseh on top as the Lady Savages held on.

Lexi Horn's RBI single and Cadence Oliver's RBI fielder's choice proved to be the difference in the fifth inning.

Taylor Frizzell, who was credited with the pitching win, also finished 3-for-3 from the plate. Lacy Howell went 2-for-2 with two runs batted in, two runs scored and a walk. Taylor was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored and Harley Sturm ended up 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk.

Serenity Jacoway drove home two runs, scored once and drew a walk in a 1-for-2 effort and Horn was 1-for-3 with her RBI. Bristin Hayes (1-for-2 with two runs scored and two walks), Ayzia Shirey (1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk) and Taylor Gage (1-for-3) rounded out Tecumseh's hit total.

Southmoore 18, Tecumseh 3

The Sabercats pounded out 17 hits while limiting the Lady Savages to nine.

Taylor was 2-for-2 with one RBI and Shirey went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and one run scored to lead the Tecumseh effort. Jacoway (1-for-1) knocked in a run. Frizzell (1-for-2), Horn (1-for-2) amd Sturm (1-for-3) had the other Savage hits.

Frizzell took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Oliver.