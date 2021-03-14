Tecumseh upends Seminole, North Rock Creek

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE – Tecumseh accumulated 18 hits over two games as the Savages rolled to a 10-1 rout of Seminole and a 12-3 clubbing of North Rock Creek on Saturday.

With the two wins, Tecumseh improved to 3-4 on the season.

Tecumseh 12, North Rock Creek 3

A nine-run sixth inning broke a 3-all deadlock as the Savages capped off the 2-0 day by downing the Cougars in six innings.

Dylan Graham's perfect 4-for-4 performance from the plate, with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, ignited Tecumseh's nine-hit assault.

Teammate Darice Permetter finished 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.

Kane Ainesworth, Bryson Smith and Chad Wynne were each 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored. Ainesworth's hit went for a double.

Jaxon Meyers got the win in relief of starter Kyle Gregory. Meyers allowed one earned run off two hits. He overcame five walks and registered a pair of strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings of work. Jake Trice closed out the game from the mound for the Savages.

Garcia and Earlywine were each 1-for-3 and drove in a run for North Rock Creek.

Tecumseh 10, Seminole 1

Meyers had a 3-for-3 outing from the plate with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored as the Savages piled up nine hits in the five-inning, run-rule contest.

Wynne also contributed big to the Tecumseh attack as he was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Kolby Brown knocked in two runs and scored once in a 1-for-2 effort.

Smith and Ainesworth each drove in a run as Smith was 1-for-2 while Ainesworth finished 1-for-3.

Graham pitched the first three innings for the victory as he surrendered no runs off one hit with five strikeouts and only one walk. Jake Trice worked the final two frames and gave up the earned run off one hit and three walks to go with two strikeouts.

For Seminole, Jaxon Smith went 1-for-2 with one RBI and Vcake Wassana ended up 1-for-3.

Starter Bronc Johnson was tagged with the loss after pitching the first four innings.