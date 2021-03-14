Three Bethel powerlifters place at state

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

EL RENO – Three members of the Bethel High School powerlifting team placed at the state meet Saturday at El Reno High School.

Junior Corey Metscher claimed third place at 198 pounds. Teammate Harrison Thomas finished fourth at 123 pounds and senior Dez Loving ended up fifth at 198 pounds.

Those were three of the nine state qualifiers for the Wildcats. Also competing were C.J. Compton (heavyweight), Drew Guinn (220 pounds), Cade Bishop (181), Colby Thompson (145), Grady Nowlin (132) and Brady Lower (132).

“Dez's deadlift was his personal best. It is what he had to have to place fifth in the meet and get a medal,” said Bethel coach Joey Ginn. “I'm proud of those guys. All had to compete all day to get their medals and the other six finished higher than their seeds coming in, so it was a great day for us overall.”

Four of the Bethel participants were automatic qualifiers for state after placing high at regionals on March 5. That foursome included: Thomas (runner-up at 123 pounds), Metscher (third at 198), Loving (fourth at 198) and Compton (fifth at heavyweight).