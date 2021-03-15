Bison hammer UAM, ousted by Lubbock Christian

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Oklahoma Baptist men's basketball team could not overcome a slow shooting night as it struggled to contain the hot-shooting Lubbock Christian Chaparrals, who pulled away for a 79-55 win in the South Central Region Semifinals.

OBU shot a season-low 20 of 58 (35%) from the field including 29% in the first half. The Bison knocked down nine 3-pointers including seven in the second half, but were 6 of 9 (67%) at the line.

On the other side, Lubbock shot 32 of 62 (52%) from the field including 10 of 21 (48%) from deep. The Chaps were unreal offensively, only turning it over two times while holding a 35-34 advantage in rebounds. LCU held a 36-20 advantage in the paint and an 11-2 lead in points off turnovers.

Jarius Hicklen scored 14 points with three 3-pointers while Harrison Stoddart added his eighth double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds including five on the offensive end. Jaquan Simms scored nine while Thompson had eight points and two 3-pointers.

Wilcox had five points, nine rebounds, and three assists while Brantly Thompson and Trey Green each had three.

Rowan Mackenzie led LCU with 18 points and six boads while Lloyd Daniels had 17 points. Parker Hicks added a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds while Ty Coswell had 12 and four assists.

The Chaps came out hot and stayed hot, opening up a 6-0 lead and pushing it to an 11-2 avvantage in the first three minutes. The lead extended to 18 at the under 12 mark as they pushed it out to 27-9 shooting upwards near 80% in the early going.

LCU cooled down as OBU started to get some stops, but were dreadful from the field in the first half. Free-throw shooting helped OBU cut it back down and eventually the Bison chipped it to 10 points at 36-26 on a Jordan Thompson 2-pointer.

The Chaps added a bucket in the last 30 seconds to make it a 38-26 as they took that lead into the break.

OBU kept pushing the mark in the second half, getting down to 12 seven different times, but could never get over the hump and get it into single digits to truly make Lubbock Christian sweat.

Hicklen and Stoddart picked it up from behind arc, connecting on a combined five 3-pointers, but the Chaps eventually pulled away, using a 12-0 run to close the game and advance.

Oklahoma Baptist concludes a unique season at 16-6 overall and a GAC Western Division Championship. It was the Bison's second straight year making the NCAA Tournament under third-year Head Coach Jason Eaker.

OBU 76, Arkansas-Monticello 57 (Saturday)

OBU shined defensively as they held the Weevils to 28% shooting from the field while shooting close to 46%. The Bison knocked down seven 3-pointers and forced 13 Boll Weevil turnovers on the night.

The Bison only turned it over 12 times and held a 41-35 advantage in rebounds including 10 offensive boards. OBU absolutely dominated the paint with a 40-16 advantage and held a 27-17 edge in bench points.

Brantly Thompson led the way with 17 points and five 3-pointers while Wilcox added 14 points and matched a Bison career-high with 15 rebounds and a steal. Hicklen added 16 off the bench while Stoddart had nine points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. Simms scored six with four boards while Justin Tene and Jordan Thompson each had four points.

Both teams had a little bit of jitters in the first four minutes, but the Bison opened up a 7-2 lead with a pair of layups from Wilcox and Simms as well as a 3-pointer from Brantly Thompson. The Bison extended that lead to 13-5 on a pair of free throws from Harrison Stoddart and four straight points from Hicklen.

UAM closed the gap to three before OBU rattled off seven straight points on a deep ball from Hicklen and baskets from Stoddart and Tene.

The game completely flipped from there as the Bison rattled off a 17-2 run including a 10-0 run to break the game wide open. One of the big plays of the run came from Sayvon Milton, who came away with a steal and finished strong for a 3-point play to bring the bench off its feet.

UAM scored six straight points to get the deficit down to 13 and the Bison took a 33-20 advantage into the break.

The Bison opened the second half on a 9-0 run thanks to lay-ins from Stoddart and Simms and a big dunk from Wilcox. Trey Green added a 3-pointer to force a timeout and OBU was in complete control, ahead 42-20.

For the rest of the half, UAM continued to chip away at the deficit as OBU kept its 20-point lead in the first five minutes of the second half. The Weevils inched a little closer as the half progressed, but OBU found a big shot or a big defensive play to keep a comfortable lead.

Over the midway point of the second half, OBU went on a cold spell of almost four minutes with no points as UAM finally found their run and got the game under 10 with under seven to play. However, Wilcox knock down four straight free throws while Tene and Hicklen also knocked down their freebies to keep the lead at 14.

Hicklen then knocked down a short fadeaway jumper with three minutes to play to get the lead back to a comfortable 16 as the Bison cruised from there.

Thompson provided the dagger with a deep ball while Wilcox sealed the deal with an exclamation point on a ferocious two-handed slam to give OBU the 76-57 win.

Miles Daniels led the Weevils with 17 points while DaJuan Jones scored 12. Denzel McDufey added 11 points, five rebounds, and two steals.