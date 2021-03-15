OBU completes baseball series sweep of ECU

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma Baptist cranked out four home runs and used a six-run eighth inning to rally past East Central 12-10 Sunday to wrap up a Great American Conference three-game series sweep.

The win came after the Bison took two games from the Tigers on Saturday, 11-0 and 18-5.

Cliff Pradd, Kaimana Bartolome, Hector Ruvalcaba and Colin Prince each homered in Sunday's game for OBU, which improved to 8-5 on the season and 7-2 in the GAC.

The Bison held a 12-10 edge in total hits and overcame three errors to edge ECU.

Four OBU players – Ruvalcaba (2-for-3), Bartolome (2-for-4), Walker Keller (2-for-4) and Pradd (2-for-5) – fueled the offensive attack. Chris Cook, Kevin Saenz and Prince each drove in a pair of runs.

Brett Biggs got the win in relief as he allowed two runs (one earned) off three hits with one walk and three strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings.

The six-run eighth inning featured a run-scoring single from Keller, a two-run single by Cook, an RBI from by Pradd and a Saenz two-run double.

Bartolome's solo-blast to center led to OBU's opening run in the first inning. In the second inning, Ruvalcaba had a solo-shot to left and Prince launched a two-run homer. Pradd then had a solo-blast in the fifth.