Seminole State rolls to 13-3 rout of NEO

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BROKEN ARROW – Seminole State received two hits apiece from Keaton Ranallo, Carter LaValley and Brock Rodden in routing Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 13-3 in eight innings on Saturday in a game played at Broken Arrow High School.

Ranallo drove home four runs in a 2-for-3 effort. LaValley finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Rodden, SSC's leadoff man, was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a pair of walks.

Ty Van Meter and Tayten Tredaway each knocked in a run.

Starting pitcher Caden Favors worked 4 1/3 innings for the win as he allowed four hits and three walks while striking out three. The two runs scored off him were earned.