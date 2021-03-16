Eufaula pops Prague, 15-9

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE – Prague's Trip Davis homered and doubled in a 3-for-5 outing with two runs batted in and four runs scored, but it wasn't enough as the Red Devils dropped a 15-9 decision to Eufaula Monday.

Eufaula pounded out 10 hits to Prague's eight as each team committed four errors in the contest.

Cade Anderson also doubled twice for the Red Devils and knocked in three runs while going 2-for-4. Aiden Auld (1-for-3) and Brayden Davis each doubled once and picked up one RBI.

Brayden Davis, Auld and Ethan Rich saw mound duty for Prague, which fell to 1-5 on the season.