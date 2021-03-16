Graham, Gregory toss back-to-back gems for Tecumseh

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH – Back-to-back pitching gems from juniors Dylan Graham and Kyle Gregory Monday led to a Tecumseh Savage baseball doubleheader sweep of the Mannford Pirates, 10-0 and 6-0.

Tecumseh, 5-4, has won four straight since a 1-5 start to the season.

“Sometimes when you have a run-rule win, your focus is less on the next game, but I thought we did a good job of staying focused for the second game,” said Tecumseh head coach Roger Mize.

Tecumseh 6, Mannford 0 (Game 2)

Gregory pitched five innings of hitless ball before surrendering a single each in the sixth and seventh innings. He struck out six and allowed just one walk.

“It was his first start (of the season). He has had some arm issues,” Mize said. “Kyle can throw a fastball, changeup and curve. He can throw it well whether he is ahead in the count or behind. He has ice in his veins. He's never too high or too low. He's always competing.”

While Graham was dominant on the hill in the opener, he turned the trick at the plate in the nightcap as he finished 3-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored. Teammate Jaxon Meyers, hitting in the leadoff spot, went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored.

The Savages accumulated eight hits in the game.

Tecumseh, which served as the visiting team in the second game, batted first and jumped on Mannford with two first-inning runs.

Meyers led off the game with a double to left. That set the stage for a three-hit frame as Meyers ultimately scored off Graham's sacrifice fly to right field and Jake Trice, who was hit by a pitch, later scored off a passed ball.

That 2-0 Savage lead stood up through four innings.

Then in the fifth, Tecumseh plated two more runs as Graham's leadoff double set the tone. He eventually ended up at third on a wild pitch. After Chad Wynne was hit by a pitch with one out, Darice Permetter picked up an RBI with a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt toward first base. That run made it 3-0. Wynne, who moved to second on Permetter's bunt, scored off an error to give the Savages a 4-0 cushion.

Tecumseh upped the count to 6-0 in the sixth as Meyers drew a leadoff walk, stole second, move up to third on a passed ball and scored off an error on a ball hit by Trice to make it 5-0. With one out, Graham singled to right, scoring Trice for the sixth and final tally.

Pinch-hitter Alex Bartlett and Hunter Howard had the lone Pirate hits.

Tecumseh 10, Mannford 0 (Game 1)

Graham (2-1) gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out seven for the victory.

“Dylan was making his third start and he's our No. 1 (rotation hurler),” said Mize. “He has command of his pitches and is competitive. He's also a competitor at the plate.”

Hayden Coker and Kane Ainesworth were each 2-for-3 to fuel the Savages' nine-hit attack. Coker drove home four runs and scored once while Ainesworth knocked in a pair of runs and scored once.

Trice, who was 1-for-2 with a double, drove in two runs and scored three times and Meyers picked up one RBI in a 1-for-3 effort.

After holding the Pirates scoreless in the top of the first, Tecumseh scored three runs in the bottom of that inning off a two-run single from Coker, who later scored off an error in the frame.

A four-run second inning was highlighted by a bases-loaded RBI single to right field by Ainesworth, a two-run single to left from Coker and an RBI fielder's choice off a ball hit by Permetter to make it 7-0.

The Savages picked up two more scores in the third off a run-scoring single by Meyers and an RBI infield single from Ainesworth for a 9-0 Tecumseh cushion.

Trice's walk-off RBI double ended the game early in the bottom of the fifth.

The next action for the Savages will be Thursday in the Chandler Tournament against Meeker and Byng.