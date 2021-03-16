Perry outlasts Bethel in game played at Enid

Brian Johnson

ENID – An error and triple in the top of the eighth inning led to the go-ahead runs as Perry outlasted the Bethel Wildcats 10-8 in a game played Monday morning at David Allen Memorial Park in Enid.

Bethel, 3-6, outhit Perry 12-8, but couldn't overcome five errors.

R.J. Morris, who took the loss in relief, did provide a boost to the Wildcat offense by going 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, one run scored and a pair of walks. Teammate Garren Sheppard finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored and John Gordon went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored.

L.W. Moore drove in two runs while Laco Andujo and Colton Campbell picked up one RBI apiece for Bethel.

Gordon started on the mound and was relieved by Morris in the sixth.