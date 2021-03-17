Eufaula knocks off Prague, 9-1

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

EUFAULA – The Eufaula Ironheads jumped on Prague with four first-inning runs and cruised to a 9-1 rout of the Red Devils on Tuesday to complete a two-game series sweep.

Eufaula knocked off host Prague 15-9 on Monday.

The Red Devils' lone run came in the top of the first when Trip Davis singled and stole both second and stole third before scoring on Aiden Auld's RBI groundout.

Each team had seven hits in the game, but Prague fell victim to five errors to Eufaula's none.

Brayden Davis went 3-for-3 from the plate while Davis was 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Red Devils. Cade Anderson (1-for-1 with two walks) and Kyler Winslow (1-for-3) had the other Prague hits.

Anderson suffered the pitching loss after working the first four innings and allowing just three earned runs off six hits with four strikeouts and a walk. The Ironheads scored five unearned runs while Anderson was on the mound. Davis pitched the final two frames, allowing just one earned run off one hit with one walk and three strikeouts.