Jones strikes out 11 as Bison blank Fort Hayes State

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

The Oklahoma Baptist softball team used an 11-strikeout performance from Kayleigh Jones to earn a mid week non-conference split as they shut out Fort Hays State 3-0 before falling to Cameron in the nightcap 12-0 in five innings.

Jones was outstanding in the first contest against the Tigers, going seven complete to earn her seventh win of the season. She allowed no runs on four hits to go with the 11 punch-outs to only one walk.

OBU got Jones a lead to work with immediately in the bottom of the first as Sheyanne Sandoval blasted a solo-shot to center to give the Bison a 1-0 lead.

The long ball would continue to be the story in the fourth inning as Cheyenne Demaree stepped to the plate and blasted a two-run bomb over the right field wall to make it 3-0.

That was all Jones needed as she rolled through the Fort Hays lineup to give OBU the win.

Sandoval finished 2-for-3 with the homer and a RBI while Demaree was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Kylie Kawamura was 1-for-2 with a double while Kaytlyn Mash was also 1-for-2.

In the second game, a six-run first inning from Cameron which included a grand slam led to a 12-0 win in five innings for the Aggies. OBU could get nothing going offensively as Breley Webb threw a no-hitter in the five inning affair.

OBU moved to 12-7 on the season and will return to conference play this weekend as they head to Searcy, Ark. for a three game series against Harding. First pitch is Friday at 5 p.m.