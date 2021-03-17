Nine-run fourth lifts Asher over Stuart, 10-1

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER – The Asher Indians broke a 1-all deadlock with a nine-run fourth inning in coasting to a 10-1 triumph over Stuart in 4 ½ innings on Tuesday.

The nine-run fourth was highlighted by a Conner Thompson sacrifice fly, two-run single from Mike McDonald, RBI single by Tahlan Hamilton and a two-run double from Ryan Reeser.

Trent Smith pitched a three-hitter for Asher as he struck out two and walked three in working all five innings.

McDonald (1-for-3) and Reeser (1-for-3 with the double) each drove in two runs while Hamilton (1-for-2) and Dayton Fowler (1-for-3 with a double) each knocked in one run.

The Indians' other hits came from Devon Lamb (1-for-2 with two runs scored) and Smith (1-for-2 with a run scored).