OBU volleyball team beats SWOSU in straight sets

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

WEATHERFORD - After sweeping Southwestern Oklahoma State just five days ago inside the Noble Complex, the eighth-ranked Oklahoma Baptist volleyball team made it two straight sweeps as they knocked off the Bulldogs in straight sets on Tuesday night.

The Bison finished with 39 kills to only 10 errors for a .274 hitting percentage while the Bulldogs had 36 kills to 19 errors for a .130 hitting percentage. OBU held a 7-1 advantage in service aces and a 10-2 edge in blocks.

The Bison also held a 37-34 advantage in assists while leading the way in digs at 62-50.

OBU wasted no time in the first set, jumping out to a 6-2 lead and eventually using a seven point rally to open up a 14-6 lead. The Bison followed that up with a five-point rally later in the set and never looked back as they held SWOSU to .077 hitting to take set one, 25-13.

The Bulldogs took the early lead in set two at 7-5, but a four-point rally put OBU back ahead 9-7. The Bison continued to take advantage of SWOSU errors including seven during the middle stretch of the set to lead 19-12. SWOSU rallied, but it would not be enough as OBU took the second set, 25-20.

After trailing 6-3 in set three, OBU rattled off five straight points to lead 8-6 and, after a SWOSU point, added four more points to hold a 12-7 lead. The Bison hit .324 in the final set including 16 kills as they held off any extension of the match, winning the third and final set, 25-19.

Malia Leatherland led the way with 10 kills to go with 10 digs while Taneyah Brown had a huge night with eight kills, nine digs, four service aces, a solo block and four block assists. Jenna West added seven kills while Avery Hellmuth had five. Kaylee Buell had 28 assists and 10 digs on the night.

Diana Carranza led the defense with 21 digs while Julia Brinton had four block assists and Audrey Poupard added two block assists.

Chezney Nielson had eight kills while Allie Hoang had 29 assists to lead SWOSU. Sophia DeSantiago added 14 digs.

OBU moved to 12-0 on the season and will return to action on Friday evening as they head to Durant to take on Southeastern Oklahoma State.