Seminole State rallies past Western Oklahoma State

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE – Brock Rodden homered while Carter LaValley and Ty Van Meter collected two hits each as the Seminole State College Trojans edged Western Oklahoma State College 6-4 on Tuesday.

Rodden's leadoff blast to left sparked a three-run fifth inning for SSC. Cody Akers followed with a single. LaValley then drew a walk and Tayten Tredaway laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Akers and LaValley to second and third respectively.

That set the table for Van Meter's two-run double to left, giving the Trojans a 4-3 edge.

After Western tied it with a single run in the top of the seventh, SSC picked up two scores in the bottom of the eighth when Callen Golloway picked up one RBI when he walked with the bases loaded. Rodden then hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Seth Hopkins to make it 6-4.

The Pioneers took a 2-0 lead in the first and had a 3-0 advantage through three innings before SSC finally got on the board when Conner Womack launched a sacrifice fly to right, bringing home Van Meter, who had had reached base by way of a single.

Van Meter finished 2-for-4 with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored. LaValley ended up 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and a walk. Rodden was 1-for-3 with his solo-homer and sacrifice fly.

The Trojans used seven pitchers in the game as Jase Farmer was credited with the win after pitching the eighth, allowing no runs, no hits and no hits while striking out two.