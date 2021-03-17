Shawnee's Megehee named to First Team, Martinez on Second Team

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Shawnee High School senior Aubrie Megehee was named to the First Team and sophomore Amaya Martinez was picked for the Second Team as All-Suburban Conference postseason awards were recently announced.

Megehee and Martinez helped the Lady Wolves reach the Class 5A State Tournament and finish with a 12-10 record.

Three other Shawnee players – Kailey Henry, Tatum Sparks and Tristyn Napier – were honorable mention selections.

Carl Albert's Kyle Richey was named Suburban Conference Coach of the Year. Piedmont's Delanie Crawford was chosen as Player of the Year. El Reno's Tetona Blackowl was tabbed as Newcomer of the Year and Carl Albert's Azya Poole was selected as Defensive Player of the Year.

Joining Megehee on the First Team were El Reno's Ashlyn Evans-Thompson, Piedmont's Khloe Carr, Carl Albert's Telicia Traylor, Del City's Jaylynn McCalister and Guthrie's Angel Murillo.

With Martinez on the Second Team are El Reno's Jaylin Reveles, Piedmont's Triniti Harmon and Jillian Crawford and Noble's Chelsea Crawford.

On the Third Team are Carl Albert's Ari Diaz and Kamryn Sutton, El Reno's Kenzie Holstead and Pauline Black-Harmon, Noble's Jade Wright and Guthrie's Madi Jones.