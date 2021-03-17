Stillwater smacks Shawnee, 15-5

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

STILLWATER – A seven-run fourth inning led to a run-rule victory as the host Stillwater Pioneers knocked off the Shawnee Wolves, 15-5, in 4 ½ innings Monday.

Shawnee jumped on Stillwater with three first-inning runs, but the Pioneers countered with five in the bottom half of that frame and added three more scores in the third to go up 8-3.

The Wolves got to within three in the top of the fourth, but Stillwater responded with the seven runs in the bottom half of that inning.

The Pioneers piled up 14 hits while holding Shawnee to three.

Shawnee's best highlight of the day was a two-run double by Krew Taylor in the top of the fourth to slice the deficit to 8-5.

The Wolves' only hits came from Boston Tully (1-for-1 with a double and a run scored) and Kasen Rogers (1-for-2 with a run scored). Taylor was 1-for-2 with the two RBIs, one run scored and a walk.

Starter Daniel Campbell was tagged with the pitching loss after lasting just 2/3 of an inning. However, four of the five runs he surrendered were unearned. Rogers and Zane Williams also made appearances on the mound for Shawnee.

The Wolves committed four errors and Stillwater ended up with three.

Shawnee (3-3) takes on Tulsa Booker T. Washington Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the Glenpool/Skiatook Invitational. The Wolves are also scheduled to battle Cascia Hall at 4 p.m. on Thursday.