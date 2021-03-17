Wolves go 1-2 in tournament soccer matches

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHOCTAW – Luke Waddell scored five goals and assisted on another as the Shawnee Wolves' soccer team blitzed Harrah 8-2 last Saturday in the Choctaw Tournament.

In earlier tournament matches last Friday, Shawnee dropped a 5-3 decision to Lawton Eisenhower and lost a 1-0 penalty kick shootout contest with Ponca City.

Shawnee 8, Harrah 2 (Saturday)

Besides Waddell's scoring onslaught, the Wolves received two goals and one assist from Daniel King and a goal and two assists from Michael Jordan-Wood.

Cruz Merrell and Matt Gasca also had an assist apiece for Shawnee.

George Coons made three saves in the game.

Ponca City 1, Shawnee 0 (penalty kick shootout Friday)

Coons had five saves in a losing effort.

Lawton Ike 5, Shawnee 3 (Friday)

Daniel King tallied two goals and Waddell had the other in the Wolves' two-goal setback.

Matthew Ellis assisted on two of the three Shawnee goals.

Coons registered four saves for the Wolves.