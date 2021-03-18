Willis Defensive Player of the Year; Orange on Suburban First Team

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Seven members of the Shawnee High School boys' basketball team received recognition as the Suburban Conference announced its 2020-2021 postseason awards.

Wolves' senior post Isaiah Willis was named Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the All-Suburban Conference Second Team after averaging 12.1 points and 8.1 rebounds. He also shot 65.6% from the field this season and 59.6% for his career. Willis is also fourth all time in rebounds.

Shawnee junior guard Jaylon Orange was the lone SHS representative on the All-Suburban Conference First Team as he owned averages of 11.7 (points), 3.9 (assists) and 3.8 (rebounds). He is currently third in all-time assists.

Joining Willis on the Second Team was junior guard and teammate Tanner Morris, who averaged 15.0 points, 2.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds this past season.

“Jaylon and Tanner are both climbing career points scored very fast,” said Shawnee head coach Paxton Kilby. “Both are now in the top 10 in school history, each with a season remaining.”

Wolves' senior forward Joe Maytubby was picked for the Third Team after averaging 10.0 points, 1.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds during the 2020-2021 season.

“Joe Maytubby had the third most efficient career in Shawnee history with a 53.4% field-goal percentage,” Kilby said.

Seniors Karran Evans and Jeffery Hall, along with junior Kayden Shaw were honorable mention selections.

Evans, despite missing a big chunk of the season due to injury, sported averages of 10.3 (scoring), 1.5 (assists) and 6.4 (rebounds).

Hall started over half the season and averaged 3.0 points, 0.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds.

Shaw ended up with averages of 3.8 (points), 0.7 (assists) and 3.7 (rebounds).

The Wolves, in Kilby's first year as head coach, finished the season with a 16-7 record and qualified for the Class 5A State Tournament.