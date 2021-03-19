Asher pops Purcell in five innings, 14-6

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PURCELL – Tahlan Hamilton went 3-for-4 from the plate with a double and four runs batted while getting the pitching victory Thursday as the Asher Indians blistered Purcell 14-6 in five innings.

All six Purcell runs scored off Hamilton were unearned as he surrendered just three hits and two walks while striking out six in pitching all five innings.

Asher compiled 11 hits as two other Indians had two hits apiece. Devon Lamb and Trent Smith were each 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and a run scored. One of Smith's hits went for a double.

Jordyn Litson (1-for-2 with a double) and Mike McDonald (1-for-3 with three runs scored) each drove home a run. Garrett Leba (1-for-3 with a run scored) and Ryan Reeser had the other two Asher hits.

The Indians jumped on the Dragons with three first-inning runs and then overcame a five-run second by Purcell. Asher then tallied nine runs in the third in taking control.