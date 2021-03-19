Asher's Francis homers twice, Dixson hits grand slam

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRESTON – Alexis Francis homered twice while Kaythryn Dixson hit a grand slam Thursday as Asher smashed Okemah 18-5 in the Preston Festival.

Francis finished with six runs batted in as she had a home run each in the third and fourth innings in finishing 2-for-4. Dixson was 2-for-2 with her slam.

Tannah Hamilton had a 4-for-4 effort from the plate for the victorious Lady Indians. Teammates Madilyn Larman and Makinzie Odell were each 2-for-2 as well with Larman doubling twice.

Asher collected 15 hits in the game.

Morrison 11, Asher 8

A three-run homer and a pair of two run-scoring doubles by Francis weren't enough in the three-run loss.

Francis finished 3-for-3 while Payton Leba, Hamilton and Alexis Johnston were each 2-for-3. One of Leba's hits was a double. Kayla Easter-Rogers doubled in a 1-for-3 effort.