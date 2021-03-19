Eastern Oklahoma State slams Seminole State, 16-0

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE – Eastern Oklahoma State College pounded out 13 hits and received a strong pitching effort from Christian McGowan Thursday as the Mountaineers blanked Seminole State College 16-0 in seven innings.

McGowan pitched the first five innings and allowed the two hits, walked five and struck out 12.

Seth Gray and Bryce Matthews homered for Eastern as six Mountaineers collected two hits each.

Ty Van Meter had both Trojans hits in going 2-for-3 with a double.

SSC starter Brett Russell was tagged with the pitching loss in working the first two innings. Five Trojans saw mound duty in the contest.