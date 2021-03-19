McNeil captures 100 backstroke at Speedo Spring Sectional

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

JENKS - Shawnee High School sophomore swimmer Piper McNeil captured one championship in the 100-yard backstroke while earning two silvers and three bronzes at the recent Speedo Spring Sectionals, the first long course meet since August of 2019 due to the pandemic.

McNeil set three USA Swimming Oklahoma/Open Long Course records in the 50, 100 and 200 backstrokes. She just missed the Olympic Trials time standard by only 0.4 seconds.

Swimmers from Region 8 (Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas) competed in the event.

As recently as 2 ½ weeks ago, McNeil won two individual championships and was part of two winning relays for the Shawnee Lady Wolves at the Class 6A State Swim Meet.

McNeil will compete in late April at the Speedo Spring Cup in Des Moines, Iowa where she will have another chance at making the Olympic Trials' qualifying times.