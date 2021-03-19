Mitchell's solo-blast lone highlight as Wolves drop 9-1 decision

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SAPULPA – Koby Mitchell's solo-homer in the top of the fifth was the lone highlight as the Shawnee Wolves dropped a 9-1 decision to Cascia Hall Thursday in the Glenpool/Skiatook Invitational.

Mitchell's blast was the lone hit for the Wolves, who fell victim to 10 strikeouts and three errors.

Starting pitcher Gavin Jenkins was charged with the loss after working 3 1/3 innings and allowing six runs (five earned) off five hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Brylen Janda pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief as only one of the three runs scored off him was earned. He allowed two hits and no walks while striking out three.

Only six of the nine runs scored by the Commandos were earned.

Cascia Hall totaled seven hits and committed only one error.