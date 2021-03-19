Sacrifice fly lifts Bristow over Prague, 9-8

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

VERDIGRIS – A walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted Bristow to a 9-8 victory over the Prague Red Devils on Thursday.

Prague outhit Bristow 11-7 as Aiden Auld led the way with a 3-for-4 performance with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Connor Davis and Trip Davis were each 2-for-4 as Davis knocked in three runs and scored once and Davis doubled once and scored once.

Conner Cline and Zack Grooms were each 1-for-2 as Cline drove in a pair of runs, scored once and drew a pair of walks while Grooms scored once and drew a walk. Kyler Winslow ended up 1-for-3.

Eli Greenlee took the loss in relief.