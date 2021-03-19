Tecumseh trims Meeker; Byng tops Savages, Bulldogs

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER – An error in the top of the seventh inning lifted the Tecumseh Savages to a 3-2 triumph over the Meeker Bulldogs Thursday in cold and windy conditions during the Mark Howard Memorial Tournament.

The tournament was played at both Chandler and Meeker on Thursday.

The winning run was set up when Hayden Coker doubled with one out. Kaiden Pounds, running for Coker, then scored from third base on the error.

Tecumseh took a 1-0 edge in the top of the first when Jake Trice scored off a passed ball. Meeker tied it up at 1-all in the bottom half of the frame when Jordan Sellers drew a bases-loaded walk.

It remained 1-1 until the sixth when the Savages went up 2-1 when Jaxon Meyers' single to second base scored Darice Permetter, who had earlier reached base with a leadoff single.

The Bulldogs once again tied it at 2-2 when Gage Powell's groundout scored Mason Fullbright, who was running for Johnny Butler.

For Tecumseh, Jaxon Meyers went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Permetter, Coker, Dylan Graham and Colby Brown were each 1-for-3. Permetter scored the one run and walked once while Coker also drew a walk.

For Meeker, Cade Patterson was 2-for-2 with a walk and Sellers ended up 1-for-3 with one RBI and a walk.

Meyers got the pitching win in relief of the starter Permetter. Meyers allowed one earned run off one hit with a pair of walks.

Sellers took the loss in relief of the starter Budgie Cameron. Sellers pitched the last three innings as both runs scored off him were unearned. Sellers surrendered just one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Byng 5, Tecumseh 3

Byng's Pirates limited the Savages to two hits while collecting seven of their own.

Coker went 1-for-1 and Chad Wynne was 1-for-2 with one RBI for Tecumseh's only two hits.

Starting pitcher Jake Trice took the loss after working the first four innings. He gave up five hits and six walks while striking out five. All five Byng runs were earned.

Meyers and Bryson Smith each pitched one inning in relief.

Byng 14, Meeker 4

The Pirates pounded out 16 hits while holding the Bulldogs to two.

Getting Meeker's two hits were Cameron and Caleb Chapman, who each finished 1-for-2. Cameron doubled once, drove in a run and scored once.

Patterson suffered the pitching loss.