Asher beats Dewar, falls to Lone Grove

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WRIGHT CITY – The Asher Indians piled up 10 hits and claimed a 9-6 victory over Dewar Friday before dropping a 6-4 decision to Lone Grove in the Wright City Festival.

The loss to Lone Grove was Asher's first of the season after an 8-0 start to the season.

Asher 9, Dewar 6

Mike McDonald blasted a two-run homer and Ryan Reeser had a solo-shot as the Indians were helped by eight Dewar errors.

Asher, which had four miscues of its own, scored three runs in the top of the sixth, with the help of four Dewar errors in that frame alone.

McDonald and Tahlan Hamilton were each 2-for-4 as McDonald had the homer with two RBIs and three runs scored. Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a triple, double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cameron Grissom and Conner Thompson were each 2-for-4 as well.

Devon Lamb finished 1-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk.

McDonald picked up the pitching win in working all seven innings. Only three of the six runs scored off him were earned as as McDonald allowed eight hits, struck out five and walked only two.

Lone Grove 6, Asher 4

The Indians were held to four hits.

The highlight of the game for Asher was a three-run triple in the seventh by Garrett Leba. Grissom followed with a bunt-single to score Leba.

Lamb was the losing pitcher and going four innings and allowing five hits and five walks while striking out five. Dayton Fowler finished up the last two frames and allowed no hits and two walks while registering a strikeout.

Reeser and Lamb had the other two Indian hits.