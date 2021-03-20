Collinsville clips Tecumseh, 8-5

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Collinsville rallied with seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to defeat the Tecumseh Savages 8-5 Friday in Chandler High School's Mark Howard Memorial Tournament.

The Cardinals held a 6-5 edge in hits.

Jake Trice and Bryson Smith were each 2-for-3. Trice doubled twice and knocked in two runs while Smith drove in a run and scored once.

Hayden Coker picked up two RBIs and scored once.

Tecumseh led 4-1 through four innings before Collinsville scored seven times in the fifth.