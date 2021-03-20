Meeker drills Dewey, 11-2

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER – Pitcher Gage Powell allowed just five hits and went 2-for-3 from the plate with two runs batted in and a run scored Friday as the Meeker Bulldogs drilled Dewey 11-2 in five innings during the Mark Howard Memorial Tournament.

Both runs scored off Powell were unearned as he struck out six and walked only two.

Jordan Sellers sparked Meeker's 12-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Besides Powell, three other Bulldogs had two hits each. Braden Harris went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Budgie Cameron was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI, one run scored and a walk. Cade Patterson ended up 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored.

Mason Fullbright also knocked in a run and drew a walk in a 1-for-2 effort.