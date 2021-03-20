Prague falls to Community Christian, Owasso

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

VERDIGRIS – Community Christian took advantage of six Prague errors and rolled to a 12-0 decision Friday over the Prague Red Devils in the Verdigris Tournament.

Prague's lone hit came from Trip Davis, who finished 1-for-2 from the plate.

Aiden Auld suffered the pitching loss after getting relief help from Conner Cline.

Community Christian totaled just five hits.

Owasso 13, Prague 1

An eight-run first inning by the Rams spelled doom for the Red Devils.

Prague ended up with just four hits as Trip Davis was 2-for-2 with the lone scored run while Zack Grooms ended up 1-for-2 in driving in the only run. Auld was also 1-for-2.

Owasso compiled nine hits and took advantage of seven Red Devil errors.

Ethan Rich took the pitching loss for Prague.