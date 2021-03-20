Prague falls to Community Christian, Owasso
Brian Johnson
Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK
VERDIGRIS – Community Christian took advantage of six Prague errors and rolled to a 12-0 decision Friday over the Prague Red Devils in the Verdigris Tournament.
Prague's lone hit came from Trip Davis, who finished 1-for-2 from the plate.
Aiden Auld suffered the pitching loss after getting relief help from Conner Cline.
Community Christian totaled just five hits.
Owasso 13, Prague 1
An eight-run first inning by the Rams spelled doom for the Red Devils.
Prague ended up with just four hits as Trip Davis was 2-for-2 with the lone scored run while Zack Grooms ended up 1-for-2 in driving in the only run. Auld was also 1-for-2.
Owasso compiled nine hits and took advantage of seven Red Devil errors.
Ethan Rich took the pitching loss for Prague.