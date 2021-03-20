Prague has perfect 3-0 Friday

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKEMAH – Demi Manning and Julia Notangel each homered as the Prague Lady Red Devils' slow pitch softball squad shut out Hominy 9-0 in 4 ½ innings to complete a perfect 3-0 Friday in the Okemah Tournament.

Earlier in the day, Prague hammered Wewoka 20-1 in 2 ½ innings before beating Berryhill 19-11 in six innings.

Prague 9, Hominy 0

Manning went 3-for-3 with a solo-blast to center in the first inning and two doubles while Notangel hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer in the fourth inning as she was 2-for-3 with four runs batted in and two runs scored.

Kennedi Watkins got the pitching victory and produced big at the plate. Watkins gave up only six hits and no walks while recording a strikeout. Offensively, she went 3-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored. Teammate Kinsey Rice had a 2-for-3 effort.

Emma Williams (1-for-2 with a double) and Kailey Rich (1-for-3) each picked up one RBI as the Lady Red Devils finished with 14 hits.

Prague 19, Berryhill 11 (6 innings)

Notangel had a 4-for-5 outing at the plate with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored and Rice launched a home run as the Lady Red Devils piled up 20 hits.

Three other Prague players – Tabby Copper, Lexsey Trevizo and Watkins – collected three hits apiece. Copper was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Trevizo was also 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored and Watkins ended up 3-for-5 with two RBIs and scored three times.

Getting two hits each were Rice (2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored) and Tessa Cooper (2-for-5 with two runs scored). Brooke Stanley also picked up four RBIs and was 1-for-2 from the plate. Manning (1-for-3) and Kailey Rich knocked in one run each.

Watkins allowed 13 hits and one walk while registering a strikeout. Only five of the 11 runs scored off her were earned.

Prague 20, Wewoka 1 (2 ½ innings)

Four Lady Red Devils – Cooper, Manning, Notangel and Rice - went 3-for-3 as Prague pounded out 22 hits in the 19-run win.

Rice hit a home run, doubled twice and drove in five runs. Cooper hit a home run and tripled while knocking in three runs. Manning had a triple, knocked in a pair of runs and scored twice and Notangel doubled twice, had one RBI and scored three times.

Williams, Trevizo, Rich and Copper contributed two hits each to the Prague attack. Williams drove in three runs while Trevizo, Rich and Copper had one apiece. Stanley and Watkins each drove in a run.

Watkins surrendered six hits and no walks while managing to get three strikeouts.