Shawnee upends Skiatook, Tulsa Washington

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

GLENPOOL – Zane Williams and Trace McDaniels combined for a three-hit shutout as the Shawnee Wolves capped off a perfect day with a 1-0 victory over Tulsa Booker T. Washington Friday in the Glenpool/Skiatook Invitational.

Earlier Friday, Shawnee spanked Skiatook 9-1.

Shawnee 1, Tulsa Washington 0

The only run of the game came in the fourth inning when Bauer Brittain scored from third base off Brylen Janda's bunt-single.

Wilson pitched the first four innings and gave up the three hits and one walk while striking out six. McDaniels worked the final three frames and allowed no hits and no walks while fanning five.

The only two hits of the game for the Wolves came from Krew Taylor, who finished 1-for-3, and Janda's heroic bunt.

Brittain had a leadoff walk in the fourth, moved up to second when Koby Mitchell drew a walk and then reached third on a wild pitch to set up the only score of the game.

Shawnee 9, Skiatook 1 (5 innings)

Kasen Rogers had a 3-for-4 performance from the plate with two doubles and four runs batted in while Landon Steele had a strong pitching effort as the Wolves blitzed the Bulldogs in a game played at Sapulpa.

Steele worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and five walks while striking out four. The one Skiatook run was unearned. Rogers came on in relief and allowed no hits and no walks while recording the strikeout.

Shawnee had only six hits, but broke a 1-1 deadlock with five runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Brittain finished 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk. Mitchell went 1-for-3 and scored twice and Gunner Head ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Wolves broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third when Rogers reached on an infield single to shortstop, advanced to second and scored after two passed ball.

After Skiatook tied it up at 1-1 in the fourth, Shawnee picked up the five scores in the fourth. McDaniels drew a bases-loaded walk to break the deadlock. Head hit a sacrifice fly to plate another run. Then Rogers followed with a two-run double to score Janda and McDaniels to make it 5-1 and Rogers later scored off an error off a ball hit by Boston Tully.

The other three Wolves' runs came off an infield single to shortstop by Head and another two-RBI double from Rogers.