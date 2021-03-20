Tecumseh rips Ripley, falls to Silo on Friday

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH – The Tecumseh Lady Savages' slow pitch softball team went 1-1 Friday, routing Ripley 15-0 and falling to Silo 15-11 in the Dale/Tecumseh Spring Break Festival.

Tecumseh put the game away against Ripley with an 11-run second inning after scoring four in the first in the contest which lasted just 2 ½ innings.

In the second game, Silo rallied with a seven-run seventh to knock off the Lady Savages.

Tecumseh 15, Ripley 0

Harley Sturm slammed two solo-homers and Bristin Hayes hit a grand slam as the Lady Savages pounded out 16 hits.

Lauren Taylor also cranked out a solo-homer for Tecumseh.

Five Lady Savages had multiple hits as Ayzia Shirey led the way with a 3-for-3 performance with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Hayes drove in five runs in her 2-for-3 effort with the grand slam and a triple. Sturm, Cadence Oliver and Lexi Horn were each 2-for-2. Sturm ended up with two RBIs and two runs scored. Oliver doubled once, knocked in a run and scored twice. Horn also scored a pair of runs.

Taylor Frizzell (1-for-2) drove home two runs for Tecumseh, while Serenity Jacoway (1-for-1) and Taylor (1-for-2) each picked up one RBI.

Frizzell, the winning pitcher, allowed just three hits.

Silo 15, Tecumseh 11

The Lady Rebels' seven-run seventh inning was highlighted by a three-run homer.

The Lady Savages trailed 8-7 through five innings, but picked up four scores in the bottom of the sixth to go up 11-8.

Tecumseh had three homers among its 14 hits.

Shirey led off the bottom of the first with a solo-shot. Sturm and Taylor each launched two-run homers in that same frame.

Hayes finished 3-for-4 from the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sturm and Shirey were each 2-for-3 as Sturm knocked in four runs and Shirey had one RBI and scored twice.

Lacey Howell (2-for-4 and a run scored) and Taylor Gage (2-for-4) also had multiple hits in a losing effort. Emily Gage (1-for-3) and Taylor knocked in two runs apiece.